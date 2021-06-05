Lawton-raised Soldier supports Army National Hiring Days 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Joshua Harris, a unit supply specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, speaks to future Soldiers from his hometown of Lawton, Oklahoma, about why he serves in the Army, May 6, 20201, Fort Carson, Colorado. Harris originally enlisted out of Virginia Beach. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Daniel Parker)