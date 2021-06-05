Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lawton-raised Soldier supports Army National Hiring Days 2021

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Joshua Harris, a unit supply specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, speaks to future Soldiers from his hometown of Lawton, Oklahoma, about why he serves in the Army, May 6, 20201, Fort Carson, Colorado. Harris originally enlisted out of Virginia Beach. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Daniel Parker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 10:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 793922
    VIRIN: 210506-A-UQ561-0001
    Filename: DOD_108327773
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: LAWTON, OK, US
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US

    TAGS

    4ID
    92Y
    Recruiting
    Army National Hiring Days
    ANHD21

