    060521-DEFENDER-Europe 21-Swift Response-BROLL

    ROMANIA

    05.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    May 06, 2021 BROLL from Swift Response 21 in Romania. Day and night time operations for the joint, Multinational Airborne operation Swift Response at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. Swift Response 21 is the first exercise of the larger operation Defender Europe 21 during which U.S. forces work closely together with NATO allies and partners.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 09:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793921
    VIRIN: 210506-A-HK139-100
    Filename: DOD_108327771
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 060521-DEFENDER-Europe 21-Swift Response-BROLL, by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    SwiftResponse
    82ndAirborneDiv
    DefenderEurope

