200401-N-ZV473-0001 NORFOLK, Va. (Apr. 01, 2021) Navy Gold Star Coordinator for Naval Station Norfolk, Melissa Fuhrman, speaks about her experience with the Gold Star program. The Navy Gold Star program supports surviving family of deceased military members and have designated May as Gold Star Awareness month. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Casavant/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 09:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793909
|VIRIN:
|210401-N-ZV473-755
|Filename:
|DOD_108327638
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gold Star Awareness Month, by PO 2 emily casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
