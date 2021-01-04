Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gold Star Awareness Month

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Video by Canadian Forces PO 2 emily casavant 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    200401-N-ZV473-0001 NORFOLK, Va. (Apr. 01, 2021) Navy Gold Star Coordinator for Naval Station Norfolk, Melissa Fuhrman, speaks about her experience with the Gold Star program. The Navy Gold Star program supports surviving family of deceased military members and have designated May as Gold Star Awareness month. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Casavant/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 09:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793909
    VIRIN: 210401-N-ZV473-755
    Filename: DOD_108327638
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gold Star Awareness Month, by PO 2 emily casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    Gold Star Program
    Gold Star Awareness Month

