Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    166th Airlift Wing Operation Mayhem (Exercise)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Thorson 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    OPERATION MAYHEM, was a week-long training exercise conducted by the 166th Airlift Wing, May 3 through May 6 2021. The training mission tested every Airman on their ability to work, survive and operate in a simulated deployed environment, with varied conditions and situations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 08:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793904
    VIRIN: 210507-F-AE743-108
    Filename: DOD_108327611
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    Hometown: NEW CASTLE, DE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Full-spectrum training exercise (FSTE)

    TAGS

    Exercises
    Security Forces
    EOD
    C-130 Hercules
    delaware air national guard
    Active Shooter Exercise
    166th Security Forces Squadron
    CBRN & EOD response team
    166th Airlift Wing
    Full-spectrum training exercise (FSTE)
    166th Civil Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT