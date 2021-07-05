166th Airlift Wing Operation Mayhem (Exercise)

OPERATION MAYHEM, was a week-long training exercise conducted by the 166th Airlift Wing, May 3 through May 6 2021. The training mission tested every Airman on their ability to work, survive and operate in a simulated deployed environment, with varied conditions and situations.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 08:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|793904
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-AE743-108
|Filename:
|DOD_108327611
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT