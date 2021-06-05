Before getting on a motorcycle, ensure you put the proper gear on. Dress for the slide, not the ride!
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 06:26
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|793876
|VIRIN:
|210506-A-RE711-641
|Filename:
|DOD_108327372
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Motorcycle Safety, by SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT