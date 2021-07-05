Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMRC thanks spouses on Military Spouse Appreciation Day

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    05.07.2021

    Video by Spc. Savannah Miller 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    JMRC leaders Col. Anthony Murtha III and Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Yazzie thank spouses as part of Military Spouse Appreciation Day on May 7, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savannah Miller)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 06:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793869
    VIRIN: 210507-A-TS824-1002
    Filename: DOD_108327331
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, JMRC thanks spouses on Military Spouse Appreciation Day, by SPC Savannah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

