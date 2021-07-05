Amy Yazzie thanks fellow spouses during Military Spouse Appreciation Day May 7, 2021. Amy Yazzie is the wife to the new Command Sgt. Maj. of the Joint Multinational Readiness Center based in Hohenfels, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savannah Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 06:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793868
|VIRIN:
|210507-A-TS824-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108327330
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day, by SPC Savannah Miller, identified by DVIDS
