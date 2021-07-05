Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Spouse Appreciation Day

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    05.07.2021

    Video by Spc. Savannah Miller 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Amy Yazzie thanks fellow spouses during Military Spouse Appreciation Day May 7, 2021. Amy Yazzie is the wife to the new Command Sgt. Maj. of the Joint Multinational Readiness Center based in Hohenfels, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savannah Miller)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 06:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793868
    VIRIN: 210507-A-TS824-1001
    Filename: DOD_108327330
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day, by SPC Savannah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMRC

