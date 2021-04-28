The USS Porter worked along side Naval Station Rota, Spain's Fire Department for its first major drill during its maintenance period April 28, 2021. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julio Martinez Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 06:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793867
|VIRIN:
|210507-N-AM903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108327317
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Porter Major Firefighting Drill, by PO2 Julio Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT