Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Porter Major Firefighting Drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.28.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julio Martinez 

    AFN Rota

    The USS Porter worked along side Naval Station Rota, Spain's Fire Department for its first major drill during its maintenance period April 28, 2021. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julio Martinez Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 06:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793867
    VIRIN: 210507-N-AM903-1001
    Filename: DOD_108327317
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: ROTA, ES 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter Major Firefighting Drill, by PO2 Julio Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT