Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Handmade Doll Donated to Camp Zama

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.07.2021

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A handmade traditional Japanese doll, the work of a Zama City resident who crafted it 40 years ago, recently found a new home on Camp Zama. The doll maker's family donated it to a Camp Zama Library employee, who now displays it at the library's main desk.
    #CulturalExchange #DollMaking #ArmyFamily

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 02:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793857
    VIRIN: 210507-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108327245
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Handmade Doll Donated to Camp Zama, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT