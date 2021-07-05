Handmade Doll Donated to Camp Zama

A handmade traditional Japanese doll, the work of a Zama City resident who crafted it 40 years ago, recently found a new home on Camp Zama. The doll maker's family donated it to a Camp Zama Library employee, who now displays it at the library's main desk.
|05.07.2021
|05.07.2021 02:31
|Package
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
