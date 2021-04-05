Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: Mass Casualty Exercise

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.04.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaysee Lohmann 

    AFN Misawa

    During exercise Beverly Sunrise 21-05, 35th Medical Group personnel had their quick response capabilities put to the test during a simulated mass casualty scenario. Exercises like this test Airmen's ability to survive and operate in a chemical wartime environment.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 01:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793852
    VIRIN: 210507-F-XX123-001
    Filename: DOD_108327146
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, Pacific Update: Mass Casualty Exercise, by PO3 Kaysee Lohmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    ORE
    MOPP
    exercise
    medical care
    SABC

