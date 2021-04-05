During exercise Beverly Sunrise 21-05, 35th Medical Group personnel had their quick response capabilities put to the test during a simulated mass casualty scenario. Exercises like this test Airmen's ability to survive and operate in a chemical wartime environment.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 01:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|793852
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-XX123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108327146
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: Mass Casualty Exercise, by PO3 Kaysee Lohmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT