    Florida, Mississippi, Georgia, CST units train together

    FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Carmen Fleischmann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    B-Roll: Florida National Guard's 44th Civil Support Team participates in multi-state CST exercise in Fort Walton Beach.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 23:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793842
    VIRIN: 210504-Z-PO157-001
    Filename: DOD_108327086
    Length: 00:07:26
    Location: FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida, Mississippi, Georgia, CST units train together, by SFC Carmen Fleischmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    FLARNG
    44th Civil Support Team
    Florida Air National Guard
    FLNG
    44th CST
    FLANG
    Florida Army Nationlal Guard

