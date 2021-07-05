Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Many of Misawa: MSgt Alain Mukendi

    CONGO, THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE

    05.07.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    "It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice." MSgt Alain Mukendi was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and moved to America with his family at 15 years old. Today he proudly serves.

    Misawa Air Base
    Diversity
    Civil Engineer
    DRC
    Black History Month
    Democratic Republic of the Congo

