Many of Misawa: MSgt Alain Mukendi

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/793838" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice." MSgt Alain Mukendi was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and moved to America with his family at 15 years old. Today he proudly serves.