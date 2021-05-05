Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU ARFF Marines conduct a controlled burn during Northern Edge 2021

    COLD BAY, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Sgt. Desiree D King 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210505-M-JO645-1001 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 5, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps aircraft rescue and firefighting specialists with Marine Wing Support Detachment, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a controlled burn training event at Cold Bay, Alaska, May 5, 2021, in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Desiree King)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 18:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793814
    VIRIN: 210505-M-JO645-1001
    Filename: DOD_108326694
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: COLD BAY, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU ARFF Marines conduct a controlled burn during Northern Edge 2021, by Sgt Desiree D King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    ARFF
    MWSD
    MKIARG15MEU
    NorthernEdge
    NE21

