Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Military Spouse Appreciation Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Maj. Roxana Thompson 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Thank you to all of our 32d spouses for your commitment to the readiness and well-being of our Soldiers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 18:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793813
    VIRIN: 210506-A-WZ219-897
    Filename: DOD_108326670
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day, by MAJ Roxana Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Spouse
    Special Events

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT