210504-M-JO645-2001 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 4, 2021) – U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Detachment, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, recieve fuel from a U.S. Air Force C17 Globemaster III with 729th Airlift Squadron, 452nd Air Mobility Wing, March Air Reserve Base, at Cold Bay airport, Alaska in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Desiree King)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 18:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793810
|VIRIN:
|210504-M-JO645-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108326658
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|COLD BAY, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 15th MEU Marines receive fuel from Air Force C-17 at FARP during Northern Edge 21, by Sgt Desiree D King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
