Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    15th MEU Marines receive fuel from Air Force C-17 at FARP during Northern Edge 21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLD BAY, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Video by Sgt. Desiree D King 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210504-M-JO645-2001 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 4, 2021) – U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Detachment, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, recieve fuel from a U.S. Air Force C17 Globemaster III with 729th Airlift Squadron, 452nd Air Mobility Wing, March Air Reserve Base, at Cold Bay airport, Alaska in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Desiree King)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 18:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793810
    VIRIN: 210504-M-JO645-2001
    Filename: DOD_108326658
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: COLD BAY, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines receive fuel from Air Force C-17 at FARP during Northern Edge 21, by Sgt Desiree D King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Marines
    VMM 164
    MKIARG15MEU
    NorthernEdge
    NE21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT