210504-M-JO645-2001 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 4, 2021) – U.S. Marines with High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Detachment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, arrive in Cold Bay, Alaska on landing craft, air cushions assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Desiree King)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 17:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793805
|VIRIN:
|210503-M-JO645-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108326644
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|COLD BAY, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU HIMARS arrive in Cold Bay, Alaska for Northern Edge 2021, by Sgt Desiree D King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT