Lieutenant (LT) Alexis Brown is a nurse with Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. LT Brown served on the USNS Comfort in the ICU step-down unit caring for critically ill patients after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017. MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mary Estacion)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 17:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|793798
|VIRIN:
|210506-M-MR059-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108326583
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nurses Week 2021, by Mary Estacion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT