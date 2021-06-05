Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sharee Miller retirement ceremony

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Samantha Tyler 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Army Materiel Command Public Affairs Specialist Sharee Miller retires after nearly 37 years of government service. She served at Redstone Arsenal for her entire government career, providing community relations expertise.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793797
    VIRIN: 210506-A-LD107-396
    Filename: DOD_108326556
    Length: 00:36:16
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sharee Miller retirement ceremony, by Samantha Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Redstone Arsenal
    public affairs
    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Team Redstone

