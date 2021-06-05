Army Materiel Command Public Affairs Specialist Sharee Miller retires after nearly 37 years of government service. She served at Redstone Arsenal for her entire government career, providing community relations expertise.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793797
|VIRIN:
|210506-A-LD107-396
|Filename:
|DOD_108326556
|Length:
|00:36:16
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sharee Miller retirement ceremony, by Samantha Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
