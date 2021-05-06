Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Got Your 6 | May 6, 2021

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Scott Forsgren 

    Military Health System

    'Got Your 6' is TRICARE's COVID vaccine video series that delivers important information and updates, three times a month. It includes the latest information about DoD vaccine distribution, the TRICARE health benefit, and vaccine availability. Got a question about 'Got Your 6'? Send an email to dha.ncr.comm.mbx.dha-internal-communications@mail.mil

    Find your local military provider at tricare.mil/MTF, or go to tricare.mil/vaccineappointments and schedule yours today!

    Click here to see the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) press announcement, regarding unpausing the J&J vaccine: https://go.usa.gov/xHPqF

    Follow updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at: https://go.usa.gov/xHPsA

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 15:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 793776
    VIRIN: 210506-A-N1234-001-CC
    Filename: DOD_108326432
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Got Your 6 | May 6, 2021, by Scott Forsgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

