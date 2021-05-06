Got Your 6 | May 6, 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



'Got Your 6' is TRICARE's COVID vaccine video series that delivers important information and updates, three times a month. It includes the latest information about DoD vaccine distribution, the TRICARE health benefit, and vaccine availability. Got a question about 'Got Your 6'? Send an email to dha.ncr.comm.mbx.dha-internal-communications@mail.mil



Find your local military provider at tricare.mil/MTF, or go to tricare.mil/vaccineappointments and schedule yours today!



Click here to see the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) press announcement, regarding unpausing the J&J vaccine: https://go.usa.gov/xHPqF



Follow updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at: https://go.usa.gov/xHPsA