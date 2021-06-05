Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: MSgt Sevillano

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Part 1 of 4 in the series. Asian-American military members share their culture and heritage with Sheppard AFB during Asian Pacific Heritage Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 15:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 793767
    VIRIN: 210506-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108326373
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: MSgt Sevillano, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    culture
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Asian Pacific American Heritage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT