Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Around the Air Force: Aid to India, Agility Prime Milestone, IROC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brittain Crolley 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights a mission to help combat Covid-19 in India, development of a new manned electric aircraft hits a milestone, and as the Installation of the Future, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida unveils its Installation Resilience Operation Center that will enhance base security and emergency response.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 19:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793745
    VIRIN: 210506-F-JH807-0001
    Filename: DOD_108326132
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Aid to India, Agility Prime Milestone, IROC, by SSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    USAF
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT