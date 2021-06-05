Around the Air Force: Aid to India, Agility Prime Milestone, IROC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights a mission to help combat Covid-19 in India, development of a new manned electric aircraft hits a milestone, and as the Installation of the Future, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida unveils its Installation Resilience Operation Center that will enhance base security and emergency response.