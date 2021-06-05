Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights a mission to help combat Covid-19 in India, development of a new manned electric aircraft hits a milestone, and as the Installation of the Future, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida unveils its Installation Resilience Operation Center that will enhance base security and emergency response.
|05.06.2021
|05.06.2021 19:32
|Video Productions
|793745
|210506-F-JH807-0001
|DOD_108326132
|00:02:00
|US
|0
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: Aid to India, Agility Prime Milestone, IROC, by SSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
