The 19th Airlift Wing completed Phase 1 of ROCKI 21-02 on at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 30, 2021. Phase 1 of the exercise tested the wing’s ability to assemble, assess and deploy nearly 300 personnel to a simulated combat environment.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 14:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|793715
|VIRIN:
|210430-F-XY725-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108325614
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ROCKI 21-02 Phase 1, by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
