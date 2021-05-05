Video BROLL for the Multinational Airborne operation Swift Response at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 5, 2021. Swift Response 21 is the first exercise of the larger operation Defender Europe 21 during which U.S. forces work closely together with NATO allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 13:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793709
|VIRIN:
|210505-A-HK139-100
|Filename:
|DOD_108325528
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 050521-DEFENDER-Europe 21-Swift Response-BROLL, by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
