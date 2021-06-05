Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First Lieutenant Paige Runco Says Happy Mothers Day to her Mom

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    05.06.2021

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    First Lieutenant Paige Runco wishes her mother in Aurora Colorado a Happy Mothers Day from the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 13:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 793702
    VIRIN: 210506-A-GW628-195
    Filename: DOD_108325348
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Hometown: AURORA, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lieutenant Paige Runco Says Happy Mothers Day to her Mom, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mother's Day
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT