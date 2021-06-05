First Lieutenant Paige Runco Says Happy Mothers Day to her Mom

First Lieutenant Paige Runco wishes her mother in Aurora Colorado a Happy Mothers Day from the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl Germany.
