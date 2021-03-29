Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multi-capable CASPER team trains

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, GERMANY

    03.29.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Leah Holton and Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Cross Functional Airlift Personnel received Drop Zone Control Officer Training and Landing Zone Safety Officer training in Belguim, Mar. 29, 2021. CASPER is the 86th Airlift Wing’s implementation of Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA) and is a formalized program created to enable Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 13:08
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 793699
    VIRIN: 210506-F-LO621-1001
    Filename: DOD_108325302
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, DE 

    Ramstein Air Base

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    Belgium
    86th Airlift Wing
    CASPER
    MCA
    86 AW
    RAB

