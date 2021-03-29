Cross Functional Airlift Personnel received Drop Zone Control Officer Training and Landing Zone Safety Officer training in Belguim, Mar. 29, 2021. CASPER is the 86th Airlift Wing’s implementation of Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA) and is a formalized program created to enable Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 13:08
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|793699
|VIRIN:
|210506-F-LO621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108325302
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Multi-capable CASPER team trains, by SSgt Leah Holton and SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT