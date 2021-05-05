Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nurses and Medical Technicians Week 2021

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    05.05.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Team AUAB's Nurses and Med Techs share why they enjoy their job in appreciation of this year's Nurses Week. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Nurses Week
    AUAB

