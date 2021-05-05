Team AUAB's Nurses and Med Techs share why they enjoy their job in appreciation of this year's Nurses Week. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 12:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|793698
|VIRIN:
|210505-F-RV963-261
|Filename:
|DOD_108325240
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Nurses and Medical Technicians Week 2021, by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT