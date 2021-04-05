Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll, WETLOTS, Durres

    DURRES, ALBANIA

    05.04.2021

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Knights Brigade Soldiers from 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, CSSB support #DEFENDEREurope 21 in pushing petroleum liquid over the shore that will be distributed to units who will be in need of it, Durres, April 4, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793697
    VIRIN: 210504-A-MP101-001
    PIN: 210504
    Filename: DOD_108325221
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: DURRES, AL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll, WETLOTS, Durres, by SGT Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    16th SB
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    DefenderEurope

