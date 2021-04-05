Knights Brigade Soldiers from 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, CSSB support #DEFENDEREurope 21 in pushing petroleum liquid over the shore that will be distributed to units who will be in need of it, Durres, April 4, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 12:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793697
|VIRIN:
|210504-A-MP101-001
|PIN:
|210504
|Filename:
|DOD_108325221
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|DURRES, AL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll, WETLOTS, Durres, by SGT Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
