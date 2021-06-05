Join NAVFAC Southeast's Contingency Engineering Response Team!

Are you up for a challenge? Join NAVFAC Southeast's elite Contingency Engineering Response Team and help support the Warfighter in a different kind of way. #CERT #HurricaneSeason2021
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 12:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|793695
|VIRIN:
|210506-N-TZ363-081
|Filename:
|DOD_108325211
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
