    Join NAVFAC Southeast's Contingency Engineering Response Team!

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Jeffrey Hamlin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

    Are you up for a challenge? Join NAVFAC Southeast's elite Contingency Engineering Response Team and help support the Warfighter in a different kind of way. #CERT​ #HurricaneSeason2021​

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 12:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 793695
    VIRIN: 210506-N-TZ363-081
    Filename: DOD_108325211
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    NAVFAC Southeast
    CERT
    Contingency Engineering Response Team
    Hurricane Season 2021

