    RHC-A Best Leader Competition

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Regional Health Command-Atlantic hosted the 2021 Best Leaders Competition at Fort Stewart, April 26-30, with more than 60 Soldiers from seventeen teams vying to represent the region in the Medical Command BLC later this year in Hawaii.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 13:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793694
    VIRIN: 210430-A-TY372-668
    Filename: DOD_108325181
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    This work, RHC-A Best Leader Competition, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Stewart

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Hunter Army Airfield
    Army Medicine
    RHC-A BLC

