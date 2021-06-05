Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British Maj. Dan Cornwell interview

    ZADAR, CROATIA

    05.06.2021

    Video by Pvt. Ellison Schuman 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Maj. Dan Cornwell, officer commanding of the 66 Fuel and General Transportation Squad, 9 Regiment, Royal Logistics Corps, speaks to Croatian media outlets about the combined naval transport and logistics operation that brought U.S. military vehicles and equipment to Zadar, Croatian on May 6, 2021. The equipment arrived on the British cargo ship Hurst Point and U.S. Naval Ship Yuma in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER- Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Regions. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Ellison Schuman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 13:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 793690
    VIRIN: 210506-A-FL671-700
    Filename: DOD_108325093
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: ZADAR, HR 

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    Croatia
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    Hurst Point
    combined seaport operation

