III Marine Expeditionary Force April Month-in-Review (Japanese)

III Marine Expeditionary Force units across Okinawa showcase their training and exercises during April 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 06:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|793666
|VIRIN:
|210506-M-XF490-667
|Filename:
|DOD_108323966
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT