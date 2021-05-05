Arizona National Guard Soldiers helped transport and organize food donations at a food bank in Maricopa, Ariz., May 5, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 01:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793647
|VIRIN:
|210505-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108323784
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|MARICOPA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AZNG supports food bank operations in Maricopa, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
