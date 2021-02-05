Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSM 75 Flies over

    GULF OF ALASKA

    05.02.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar N Rubi 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    GULF OF ALASKA (May 2, 2021) An MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, flies above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). Navy, Air Force, and Marine aircraft executed flight missions during NE21 demonstrating seamless, joint combat capabilities during NE21. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy video courtesy of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 75)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 02:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793646
    VIRIN: 210502-N-N0724-1001
    Filename: DOD_108323769
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: GULF OF ALASKA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSM 75 Flies over, by PO3 Omar N Rubi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

