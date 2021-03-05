Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Flag 21-2 NOLF Choctaw - 4th Fighter Wing and 822nd Base Defense Group interview

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Air Combat Command developed the AGILE FLAG 21-2 experiment to create a lead wing, aligning squadrons from different locations under a single commander, enhancing their readiness as a team before deploying into a contested environment.
    Ten units from different bases across the Air Force participated in the AGILE FLAG 21-2 experiment which established a lead wing, aligning squadrons from different locations under a single commander, enhancing their readiness as a team before deploying into a contested environment.

    Included in this b-roll package:

    Members of the 4th Fighter Wing prepare to depart Agile Flag 21-2
    Airman First Class Noah Jansson, fire team member, 822nd Base Defense Group, Moody Air Force Base speaks about his units experience at Choctaw

    Units represented at NOLF Choctaw:

    HQ Air Combat Command, JBLE
    HQ 15th Air Force, Shaw AFB
    United States Air Force Warfare Center, Nellis AFB
    4th Fighter Wing, 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour-Johnson AFB
    1st Fighter Wing, 27th Fighter Squadron, JBLE
    19th Airlift Wing, 41st & 61st Airlift Squadrons, Little Rock AFB
    1st Special Operations Wing, 15th Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field
    505th Command and Control Wing, Hurlburt Field
    23rd Wing, 822nd Base Defense Squadron, Moody AFB
    5th Combat Communications Group, 5th Combat Communications Squadron, Robins AFB

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 23:14
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Flag 21-2 NOLF Choctaw - 4th Fighter Wing and 822nd Base Defense Group interview, by SrA Sarah Dowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    4th Fighter Squadron
    822 Base Defense Squadron
    READYAF
    AGILEFLAG21-2
    NOLF Choctaw

