    Nurses Week 2021

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Nurses play an extremely important role in saving lives and caring for our Service members and their families around the world. In honor of these incredible professionals, each year the nation celebrates National Nurses Week between 6 May, National Nurses Day, and 12 May, the birthdate of celebrated nurse Florence Nightingale.

    We are grateful for our nurses and all nurses worldwide. Thank you for your service and sacrifice!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 21:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793632
    VIRIN: 210505-A-NB001-310
    Filename: DOD_108323428
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurses Week 2021, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    nurses
    BAMC
    MEDCOM
    MHS
    nurses week
    DHA

