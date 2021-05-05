Nurses Week 2021

Nurses play an extremely important role in saving lives and caring for our Service members and their families around the world. In honor of these incredible professionals, each year the nation celebrates National Nurses Week between 6 May, National Nurses Day, and 12 May, the birthdate of celebrated nurse Florence Nightingale.
We are grateful for our nurses and all nurses worldwide. Thank you for your service and sacrifice!
