Nurses Week 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/793632" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nurses play an extremely important role in saving lives and caring for our Service members and their families around the world. In honor of these incredible professionals, each year the nation celebrates National Nurses Week between 6 May, National Nurses Day, and 12 May, the birthdate of celebrated nurse Florence Nightingale.



We are grateful for our nurses and all nurses worldwide. Thank you for your service and sacrifice!