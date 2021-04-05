Northern Edge test of Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force medics from the 354th Medical Group gain familiarization on the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit, or BATDOK, software May 4, 2021 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, in order to enhance the team's effectiveness providing medical treatment in austere environments like those encountered by U.S. Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines during the joint field training exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21).NE21 is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise designed to provided high-end, realistic war fighter training, develop and improve joint interoperability, and enhance the combat readiness of participating forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt Haley Phillips)