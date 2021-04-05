Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge test of Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force medics from the 354th Medical Group gain familiarization on the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit, or BATDOK, software May 4, 2021 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, in order to enhance the team's effectiveness providing medical treatment in austere environments like those encountered by U.S. Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines during the joint field training exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21).NE21 is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise designed to provided high-end, realistic war fighter training, develop and improve joint interoperability, and enhance the combat readiness of participating forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt Haley Phillips)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 02:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793614
    VIRIN: 210504-F-MQ811-7001
    Filename: DOD_108323273
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

