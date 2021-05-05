Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Tail One

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Billy Blankenship and Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster

    187th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Doug DeMaio took command of the 187th Fighter Wing May 5th, 2021. The new Red Tail One addressed his airmen and community leaders in a ceremony at Dannelly Field, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 19:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 793589
    VIRIN: 210505-F-VZ654-001
    Filename: DOD_108323053
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Air National Guard
    Alabama Air National Guard

