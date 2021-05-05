Hurst Point docks in port authority Zadar, Croatia drone b-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



British naval ship Hurst Point docks at the port authority in Zadar, Croatia carrying U.S. Army vehicles and equipment in support of DEFENER-Europe 21 on May 5, 2021. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO ally and partner militaries. (Video courtesy of the Croatian Mobile Public Affairs Office)