British naval ship Hurst Point docks at the port authority in Zadar, Croatia carrying U.S. Army vehicles and equipment in support of DEFENER-Europe 21 on May 5, 2021. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO ally and partner militaries. (Video courtesy of the Croatian Mobile Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 19:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793580
|VIRIN:
|210505-A-SO154-547
|Filename:
|DOD_108323003
|Length:
|00:06:18
|Location:
|ZADAR, RO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hurst Point docks in port authority Zadar, Croatia drone b-roll, by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT