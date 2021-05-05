Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurst Point docks in port authority Zadar, Croatia drone b-roll

    ZADAR, ROMANIA

    05.05.2021

    Video by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    British naval ship Hurst Point docks at the port authority in Zadar, Croatia carrying U.S. Army vehicles and equipment in support of DEFENER-Europe 21 on May 5, 2021. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO ally and partner militaries. (Video courtesy of the Croatian Mobile Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 19:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793580
    VIRIN: 210505-A-SO154-547
    Filename: DOD_108323003
    Length: 00:06:18
    Location: ZADAR, RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurst Point docks in port authority Zadar, Croatia drone b-roll, by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    Croatia
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    Hurst Point

