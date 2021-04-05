Arizona Army and Air National Guardsmen and women assist the Yavapai-Apache Nation at a vaccination site in Camp Verde, Ariz., May 4, 2021. Citizen-Soldiers helped with the set-up, traffic control, patient intake and vaccination administration. More than 850 Soldiers and Airmen continue to serve on the COVID-19 emergency response mission, giving aid to communities across the state of Ariz.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 18:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793572
|VIRIN:
|210504-Z-AA430-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108322848
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|CAMP VERDE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AZNG Supports Yavapai-Apache Nation Vaccination Site, by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
