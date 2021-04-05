Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG Supports Yavapai-Apache Nation Vaccination Site

    CAMP VERDE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Video by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona Army and Air National Guardsmen and women assist the Yavapai-Apache Nation at a vaccination site in Camp Verde, Ariz., May 4, 2021. Citizen-Soldiers helped with the set-up, traffic control, patient intake and vaccination administration. More than 850 Soldiers and Airmen continue to serve on the COVID-19 emergency response mission, giving aid to communities across the state of Ariz.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 18:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793572
    VIRIN: 210504-Z-AA430-001
    Filename: DOD_108322848
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: CAMP VERDE, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG Supports Yavapai-Apache Nation Vaccination Site, by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

