    Recruiting in the 75IC

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Maj. Ryan Hignight 

    75th Innovation Command

    75IC Talent Manager, MAJ Craig Robbins, explains how the Command recruits highly-qualified Soldiers to the Command and places them in the best positions for their individual skillsets.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 15:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793500
    VIRIN: 210505-A-BN725-009
    Filename: DOD_108322317
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruiting in the 75IC, by MAJ Ryan Hignight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

