    RHC-A Best Leader Competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Capt. Aaron Harkness from Gurthrie Ambulatory Health Clinic at Fort Drum participates in the water survival swim test portion of the RHC-A Best Leader Competition, April 28 on Fort Stewart.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 14:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793498
    VIRIN: 210428-A-TY372-952
    Filename: DOD_108322315
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RHC-A Best Leader Competition, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Stewart

    RHC-BLC

