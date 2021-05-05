USAMMA Welcome

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Ellen Crown and C.J. Lovelace

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    In a welcome message to new team members, leaders at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency talk about the organization's mission, capabilities and culture that puts people first.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 13:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793463
    VIRIN: 210505-A-BL065-1001
    Filename: DOD_108322057
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    welcome
    medical materiel
    orientation
    medical logistics
    USAMMA
    AMLC

