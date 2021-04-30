DEFENDER-Europe 21 B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the 15th Engineer Battalion and Army Engineers from North Macedonia work on several projects during DEFENDER-Europe 21 at Krivolak, North Macedonia, April 30, 2021. DEFENDER-Europe 21, an annual large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build strategic and operational readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Craig Jensen)