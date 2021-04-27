Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ratings in the Spotlight - CWO2 Timothy Thurman, YN1 Robert Watson, AC2 Emily Feldmann (NSA Souda Bay's Administration Team)

    GREECE

    04.27.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Timothy Ruple 

    AFN Souda Bay

    CWO2 Timothy Thurman, YN1 Robert Watson and AC2 Emily Feldmann, all stationed aboard NSA Souda Bay, describe their jobs in the administration office, what a typical day looks like for them and how they assist all the Sailors stationed at NSA Souda Bay. This AFN Souda Bay's fourth installment of Rating the the Spotlight.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 10:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793439
    VIRIN: 210504-N-SC038-1001
    Filename: DOD_108321810
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: GR
    Hometown: ANAMOSA, IA, US
    Hometown: ANZA, CA, US
    Hometown: JACKSON, GA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Administration
    Greece
    U.S. Navy
    NSA Souda Bay
    Behind the scenes
    AFN Souda Bay

