Ratings in the Spotlight - CWO2 Timothy Thurman, YN1 Robert Watson, AC2 Emily Feldmann (NSA Souda Bay's Administration Team)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/793439" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CWO2 Timothy Thurman, YN1 Robert Watson and AC2 Emily Feldmann, all stationed aboard NSA Souda Bay, describe their jobs in the administration office, what a typical day looks like for them and how they assist all the Sailors stationed at NSA Souda Bay. This AFN Souda Bay's fourth installment of Rating the the Spotlight.