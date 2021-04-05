Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Estonian Defense League participate in Blackhawk Cold Load training

    NURMSI, ESTONIA

    05.04.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Gresso 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Nurmsi, Estonia -- UH-60 Blackhawk crew members from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division cold load train Estonian Defense League Soldiers on loading and unloading from the Blackhawk May 4, 2021, in preparation for DEFENDER-Europe 21 linked exercise Swift Response 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year , more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 06:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793429
    VIRIN: 210504-A-YO005-439
    Filename: DOD_108321684
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: NURMSI, EE

