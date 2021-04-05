B-Roll Estonian Defense League participate in Blackhawk Cold Load training

Nurmsi, Estonia -- UH-60 Blackhawk crew members from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division cold load train Estonian Defense League Soldiers on loading and unloading from the Blackhawk May 4, 2021, in preparation for DEFENDER-Europe 21 linked exercise Swift Response 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year , more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.
|05.04.2021
|05.05.2021 06:16
|B-Roll
|NURMSI, EE
