Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Initial Strength Test, Pick up, Senior Drill Instructor Inspection and weapons maintenance at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego , April 13, 2021. Recruits train past the average working hours of the day to ensure they learn as much as possible while on the recruit depot. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 01:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793425
|VIRIN:
|210413-M-HZ903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108321513
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Lima Company Squad Bay Broll, by Cpl Anthony Pio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT