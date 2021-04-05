Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peterson-Schriever Garrison celebrates Month of the Military Child

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Video by Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Peterson-Schriever Garrison celebrated Month of the Military Child throughout the entire month of April. Some of the events included a masquerade ball, a door decorating contest and the opening of a gratitude garden and community library. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 23:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793410
    VIRIN: 210504-F-CN389-1001
    Filename: DOD_108321261
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peterson-Schriever Garrison celebrates Month of the Military Child, by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    Month of the Military Child
    USSF
    MoMC

