Peterson-Schriever Garrison celebrated Month of the Military Child throughout the entire month of April. Some of the events included a masquerade ball, a door decorating contest and the opening of a gratitude garden and community library. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Kaitlin Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 23:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793410
|VIRIN:
|210504-F-CN389-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108321261
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Peterson-Schriever Garrison celebrates Month of the Military Child, by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT