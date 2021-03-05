15th MEU Marines depart USS Makin Island during Northern Edge 21

210503-M-UY835-2001 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 3, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takeoff from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 00:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793406
|VIRIN:
|210503-M-UY835-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108321178
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
