BROLL package of North Beach, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay, May 04, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 21:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793391
|VIRIN:
|210504-M-RM278-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108320764
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, North Beach BROLL, by Cpl Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
