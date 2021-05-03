U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Thang Nguyen, a San Jose, California native, and finance specialist assigned to the 377th Comptroller Squadron, stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, talks about what Asian Pacific American Heritage Month means to him, as well as his role at the state-led, federally-supported Community Vaccination Center at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, Indiana, May 4, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Wash, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 20:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793390
|VIRIN:
|210304-A-WH878-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108320763
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|GARY, IN, US
|Hometown:
|SAN JOSE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Thang Nguyen working at the Gary CVC, by SPC Andrew Wash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT